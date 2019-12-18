POTOSI, Wis. — Helen M. Walsh, age 93, of Potosi, Wis., passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on September 24, 1926, the daughter of Patrick and Elizabeth (Spellman) Mulholland. Helen graduated from Waukegan High School in Waukegan, Ill. On January 21, 1947, she was united in marriage to Donald A. Walsh at St. John the Baptist Church in Muscoda, Wis. Together they owned and operated Walsh Stores, with locations in Tennyson, Prairie du Chien, Galena, Ill., and Maquoketa, Iowa, where Helen was employed as a bookkeeper. She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, the church choir and Altar Society in Tennyson. Helen dearly loved her family and especially enjoyed keeping up with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, Michael (Peg) Walsh, of Potosi, and Richard (Pat) Walsh, of Galena; two daughters, Victoria (Mac) McLaughlin, of Maquoketa, and Jacklyn (Larry) Curtis, of Potosi; 13 grandchildren, Chad (Angele) and Scott (Anniina) Walsh, Misty (Doug Biehl), DJ (Amber), and Casey (Samantha) McLaughlin, Bekki (Chris) Watkins, Brad (fiance Taylor Peterson) Walsh, and Bobbi (Matt) Neuman, Bridget (Trevor) Udelhofen, Brent, Brady Curtis, Lindsay (Cody) Olson, and Lacey (Ankit) Kumar; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Diana “Diane” (Harold) Casey; a sister-in-law, Dot David, Potosi; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her loving husband, Donald, Helen was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert “Bob” (Grace), Truman (Lucille) Mulholland, Lorraine (Irish) Foley, Lucille (Lee) Drake, Ilene (Bill) Henson, Marge (Eddie) Infield; five brothers-in-law, Clifford (Isabelle), Robert (Jeanette), Parnell (Julia) Walsh, Walter (Erma), Marvin David; sisters-in-law, Sr. Patricia Ann Walsh, Patricia (Ben) Langmeier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson, Wis., with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church, where a 9:45 a.m. parish scripture service will be held. Burial will be in St. Andrew Cemetery in Tennyson.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Helen M. Walsh Memorial Fund has been established. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is assisting the family. Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.