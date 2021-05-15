Beverly J. Atkinson, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Kristi J. Beaver, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Donald E. Brandel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, May 17, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Dubuque. Services: 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Erica M. Droessler, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. today, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Robert W. Engelman, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Emerald A. Faulkner Sr., Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 545 Mill St., Bloomington, Wis.
Sherry L. Flack, Hanover, Ill. — Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. today, 103 Franklin St., Hanover.
Gerald R. Foht, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. today, 2428 Windsor Ave.
Faye E. Hoffman, Key West, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Key West Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
JaNiece M. Hohmann, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Richard Ingles, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Services: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Steven L. Meyer, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 19, Hoffman Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Annabelle Pearson, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Jeannine N. Steinle, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Galena. Services: Noon today at the church.
Catherine Thompson, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Darlene Wagner-Peters, East Dubuque, Ill. — Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque.
Gerard E. Wedig, Belmont, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont.
John W. Welu, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Eagle View Pavilion, Eagle Point Park, Dubuque.