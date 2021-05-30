Alberta “Bert” C. Conner, 88, of Dubuque died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center.
Private graveside services were held Saturday, May 29, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Bert was born October 21, 1932, in Keokuk, Iowa, daughter of Albert and Thelma (Smith) Redlinger.
In 1951, she married Cloyd Conner.
Bert worked at a variety of jobs throughout the years and lived a simple life. She loved to sew, knit and craft beautiful items for her family. Her homemade pies and pumpkin bread were family favorites.
Bert was an avid football fan, especially the Hawks, and loved watching professional golf.
Her family was most important to her, and she was always available to listen and offer a helping hand. She will be deeply missed!
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Tim) Pfiffner, of Dubuque; grandchildren, Robin (Scott) Filseth, of Dubuque, and Lindsay (Jared) Nauholz, of Cedar Falls; great grandchildren, Emily, Elaina, Elisabeth, Ava, Olivia and Lincoln; and two sisters, Naoma (Marty) Flavin, of South Carolina, and Shirlee Clark, of Colorado.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque.