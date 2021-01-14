Laura K. Paar, 56, of Dubuque, died Monday, January 11, 2021.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. that will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Facebook page. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks will be required.
Laura was born September 24, 1964, daughter of Dennis and Karen (Kelley) Paar. She worked at the Dubuque Packing Company, Ron’s Five Points, Eagles and Road Ranger.
She enjoyed her pitbull, Daisy Mae, who was always by her side.
She is survived by her parents, Dennis and Karen Paar; four children, Kevin (Samantha Fries) Billmeyer, Joshua Paar, Krisstal (Jacob Shaffer) Jackson and Destini Kohl; three grandchildren, Saria, Kairei and Laklynn, and one due in February, Raelyn.
She is also survived by a brother, Eric (Sara) Paar; and three nephews and a niece.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital, Quality Medical, and Dr. Braden Powers and his staff for their care.