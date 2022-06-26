Robert H. “Bob” Pelelo, of Dubuque, passed away at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, the day after his 54th birthday, at home and surrounded by people who loved him.
To celebrate Bob’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Steeple Square, 101 East 15th Street in Dubuque. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Kaity Kemp officiating. Private family burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Bob, born on June 17, 1968, was the 7th and final child of Alex and Lila (Fagan) Pelelo, and he was raised, as were his siblings, on the family farm in Merrill, Iowa. This setting left an indelible impact on him, as evidenced in a love of getting his hands dirty while landscaping and planting small gardens of vegetables and flowers (that, as his wife lamented, fed the neighborhood deer well), his uncontrollable urge to give a long, loving ear-scratch to any dog that came within 100 yards of him, and the many hours he spent on his John Deere, mowing lawns and moving snow.
He met the love of his life, Ann Ritt, in January of 1998, and they eloped to Charleston, South Carolina, on May 11, 2000. The couple was blessed with 2 fantastic sons and 22 wonderful years of marriage. Fittingly, their last family trip was to Charleston to revisit the site where this married life began.
Bob earned a degree in Computer Information Systems from Clarke University, and his young sons were blessed to observe a man work full-time, study part-time and love his family all the time, as he completed that degree. For the past 19 years, Bob felt privileged to contribute to the important services that Jo-Carroll Energy provides, and he felt blessed to work with very special people he called “family.” He also valued being a member of 1st Congregational United Church of Christ in Dubuque, as well as Landmark Masonic Lodge #103 in Sioux City, Eastern Star, and Sioux City Scottish Rite Valley.
Bob was a farm boy at heart and a talented handyman who could fix just about anything. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing with friends, agonizingly watching the Chicago Cubs and the Tottenham Hotspurs frequently lose, hanging out at Bobby and Brenda’s trailer in Buenie, drinking beer in the driveway with Ann, Greg and Joyce, monthly poker nights and being the most “decent” member of the Supper Club Supper Club. Bob had a 6th sense that led him to magically appear when someone needed a helping hand. He also had the ability to strike up a conversation with anyone he met, a gift that his introverted wife greatly admired. His family was central to his being, and he wouldn’t miss his sons’ activities, including athletic, musical and theatrical events. He was thrilled to have traveled with his family extensively, across not only the United States, but Europe and Africa as well. The last pieces of advice he imparted to his sons were “always choose to travel” and “always choose to be kind.” Bob was a kind, compassionate and loving person who made the lives of those around him better just for knowing him. He will be deeply missed.
Those left to cherish Bob’s memory include his wife, Dr. Ann Pelelo, Dubuque, IA; 2 sons, Thomas Pelelo and Joshua Pelelo, both of Dubuque, IA; his siblings, Mary Laroco, Hawarden, IA, Mike (Diann) Pelelo, Sioux City, IA, Steve Pelelo and Jonnie Moon, Colorado Springs, CO and Cathi Pelelo and Lyndon Ray, Merrill, IA; 3 brothers-in-law, Matt Ottinger, Shelburne, VT, Bobby (Brenda) Ritt, Dubuque, IA and Jimmer (Crissy) Ritt, Austin, TX; his mother-in-law, Mary Ann Ritt, Dubuque, IA; a special aunt, Beverly Fagan, Merrill, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Sarajane Winchester and Margaret Pelelo-Ottinger; his father-in-law, Robert A. Ritt; and a special uncle, Leland “Al” Fagan.
Bob’s family would like to thank Dr. Pashtoon Kasi and Dr. Saima Sharif from the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Paul, Chris and Sara, for the compassionate support they provided to Bob and his family during his journey with cancer. We lack the words to express our gratitude for Linda and Linley, who lovingly joined Ann, Thomas and Josh during the last 24 hours of Bob’s life on this earth. Like Linda and Linley, Greg and Joyce and the Manternach/Mader clan have been steadfastly by our sides; we love you. In addition, we are grateful for and love the Supper Club Supper Club members and their eternal, varied and “decent” sustenance, which has been a constant source of normalcy and laughter.
In lieu of flowers, the family will gratefully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Bob’s memory, which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Bob Pelelo Family.
