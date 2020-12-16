Leota M. “Lode” Kircher, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 9, 2020, at Bethany Home.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, at the Church of the Resurrection that will be live streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Leota was born October 10, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, by her parents, Leland and Bernadette (Grotkin) Kircher. After earning her diploma from Immaculate Conception Academy, she went on to work for the Dubuque Packing Company for over 40 years, wrapping up her professional career at the University of Dubuque. In her free time, Leota was a member of Holy Ghost parish and Resurrection church.
From the day she was born, Leota dedicated her efforts to making life better for others. Her greatest joys in life were caring for the people she loved and finding ways to make others smile. A kind and gentle soul, Leota spread a lightness and comfort to all those she met with her honesty and lovely sense of humor. Whether it was caring for her nieces and nephews, sick friends and their parents, or other family in need, Leota made a difference in more lives than one can count.
Though she had no biological children of her own, Leota eagerly cared and advocated for her nieces and nephews whenever given the chance. Never missing a birthday, sporting event or special occasion, she had a way of making every individual feel special. From childhood into adulthood, her nieces and nephews looked to her for guidance, a laugh or a shoulder to cry on, and she filled these roles and more with grace. All those in her life felt safe and loved, and knew she was one to count on any day or night. What a blessing it is to be known and loved by Leota Kircher.
Leota is survived by her beloved sister Mary Frances (Robert) Lewis and brother in law Wayne “Fritz” Conrad, as well as many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She is also survived by her canine companion, Pringles, who loved and will miss her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bernadette (Grotkin) and Leland Kircher, her sisters, Helen (Robert) Schroeder, Kathleen (Albert) Greenwald and Arlene Conrad. Also preceding her in death are nieces and nephews, Karen Schroeder, Steven Schroeder and Christopher Anderson, nephews-in-law, Chris Simmons and Jerry Coble, and her beloved friend, Eloise Kehrli.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Stephen’s Food Pantry, Dubuque Food Pantry and the Red Basket Project who desperately need our help at this time.