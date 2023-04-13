James Eberhard, 86, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2023 at Mercy One Medical Center, Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 10:00am.-11:45am., Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00p.m. Full Military Honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery.
James was born on January 8, 1937, to Eugene and Correne (O’Brien) Eberhard in Guttenberg, Iowa.
He was a supervisor at John Deere Dubuque Works for many years until retirement.
James was a devoted Catholic and enjoyed reading his Bible every morning.
He proudly served our country in the Marines from 1954 until 1957. During his deployment he defended our Nation in Asia and East Asia. Jim turned the age of 18 the day he landed in Korea.
James was an avid coin collector.
He dedicated his time volunteering as a Junior Achievement instructor for several years. He was also the chief officer of the auxiliary police force for many years.
James loved horses. He also enjoyed fishing and camping.
He cherished the eleven years he spent in Casa Grande, Arizona. He was very proud of his Arizona home and his new found family.
James is survived by his children, Kristi (Greg) Schadle, Kerri (Terry) Benda; son-in-law, Mike Howes; grandchildren, Nikki (Jay) Kress, Jeremy (Emily) Benda, Jennifer (Tom) Ebner, and Michelle Benda; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Charlie Kress. He is also survived by a very close friend, Jan Grijalva and her children, Brian Wubben, Tara Riswki, and Rachael Wubben. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kelli Howes; granddaughter, Katrina Howes; siblings, Eugene Eberhard, Janice Neisen, and Pete Eberhard.
James’ family wishes to extend a most heartfelt thank you to the surgical team, nurses, and doctors at Mercy One Medical Center for the wonderful care and compassion given to James. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
A James Eberhard Memorial Fund has been established.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
