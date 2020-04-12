Ralph C. “Skip” Schmerbach, 79, of Dubuque, passed away at home following a sudden illness on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, three days short of his 80th birthday.
Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at Saint Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, followed by burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is caring for the family.
Skip was born on April 10, 1940, in Dubuque, the son of Ray and Gertrude (Winders) Schmerbach. He married Sally Ann Miller on July 14, 1962, at Saint Joseph the Worker. He did basic training with the U.S. Army and then served with the Army National Guard in the 389th division from 1961 to 1967.
Skip worked for the former Dubuque Packing Co., FDL, and Farmland Foods for a total of 42 years and was a member of the UFCW. Local 150A. He later worked part time at Nordstroms. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and cheering on his favorite sports teams, the Packers, the Cubs and NASCAR.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sally; his three sisters, Anne McClain, of Dubuque, Rose (John) Mitchell, of Dubuque, and Mary Walter, of Edgerton, WI; two brothers, Ray (Mary Jane) Schmerbach and Dave (Penny) Schmerbach, both of Dubuque; many nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Jim McInerney; and sister-in-law, Roberta Schmerbach.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Shirley Revenig, Marilyn McInerney, Kenneth Schmerbach and Bob Schmerbach.
A Ralph “Skip” Schmerbach memorial fund has been established.