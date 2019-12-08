CASCADE, Iowa — Charles Edward Sadler passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade.
Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2 until 8 p.m. at Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, IA, where a Knights of Columbus Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be on Monday, Dec 9, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade, IA. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Fillmore, IA, with full Military Honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
Charles Edward Sadler was born December 15, 1939, in Monticello, IA, to John Joseph (Joe) and Laurene (Koob) Sadler. He lived his nearly eighty years in Bernard, Garryowen, Fillmore and Cascade. Charlie graduated from the old St. Mary’s High School, Cascade, IA, in 1957. After graduation, Charlie worked for Ralph Otting, he then joined the United States Marine Corps, reaching the rank of Corporal. Upon honorable discharge, he worked alongside his brother Bob at the Chevrolet Garage in Cascade before starting his 30-year career at John Deere Dubuque Works. After early retirement, Charlie started a second career, working more than 20 years as a bus driver for the Western Dubuque School District. Driving bus brought Charlie great enjoyment and he adored the kids on his route as much as they adored him.
Charlie was an avid race car fan who enjoyed traveling and attending races both locally and NASCAR tracks across the country. He enjoyed camping and telling stories around the campfire; snowmobiling, fishing, riding his Gold Wing and bowling. He was a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus, past Third Degree Grand Knight, and Fourth Degree Faithful Navigator. Charlie was a past President of the Iowa KC Bowling Association and inaugural inductee into their Hall of Fame, Past Commander of the American Legion Post 528, and Past President of Cascade Sportsman Club. He owned and ran his own repair shop business for many years and was known for being able to fix most any engine. Charlie never met a stranger he didn’t like — he knew everyone and they knew him — no matter if walking around the NASCAR tracks in Bristol, TN and Atlanta, GA, or stopped at a Flying J. Charlie will be remembered as much for his shenanigans as his ability to light up a room with his smile; he could make us all laugh with joke and a story.
Charlie was united in marriage to Jeanne McCabe on June 13, 1964, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fillmore. To that union were born Sheila (John) Laing, Chariton, IA, Linda Lewis, Grimes, IA, Deb (Jim) Bertling and Cristy (Jeff) Manternach, Cascade, IA. The pride and joy of his heart were his eight grandchildren: Amy Laing, Jake and Molly Lewis, Logan, Luke and Dane Bertling, Nate and Emily White.
Charlie is survived by his wife; children and grandchildren; brother, Clifford (Judy) Sadler, Rose Creek, MN; and his sister, Carol (Chuck) McGowan, Hiawatha, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, John and Robert Sadler.
