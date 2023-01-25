ASBURY, Iowa — Barrett “Barry” Blair, 75, of Asbury, Iowa passed away January 13, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
A Farewell Toast Visitation will be from 9:30a.m.-11:45a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque. A memorial service will immediately follow at 12:00p.m. Military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Barry was born on October 23, 1947 to Donald and Margorie (Wilson) Blair in Cedar Falls, Iowa. After graduating from Dubuque Senior and spending some time at the University of Northern Iowa, he served in the U.S. Airforce from 1967-1971.
He was united in marriage to Deborah (Winne) Blair on May 28, 1971 in Dubuque.
Barry was proud to be a 3rd generation John Deere employee. He started his 30 year career in Dubuque and retired from the corporate office in 2001 after being part of the international team created to implement SAP manufacturing software.
Barry enjoyed camping, fishing, landscaping, and spending time outdoors with his children and grandchildren. He was always up for a good game of poker and wasn’t afraid to take your money (or lose his). He also enjoyed remodeling various homes and cabins. His final adventure was building a cabin with his wife at Sundown Lake. Barry also enjoyed traveling, especially taking his family to Maine in the early years, spending time in Canada and after retiring, multiple trips to Florida with Deb.
Barry volunteered his time at the Discovery Shop in Davenport, Iowa. He was also a proud member of 4 different HOA Boards where “everyone is entitled to my opinion.”
Barry is survived by his wife, Deborah; children, Anne (Dave) Parmley of Marion, IA, Kelli (Ed) Decker of Dubuque, Eric (Emily) Blair of Muscatine, IA, and Mitch (Lisa) Blair of Cedar Falls, IA; grandchildren, Jack and Lauren Parmley, Chyan, Elli, and Peyton Decker, Spencer, Alex, Owen, and Oliver Blair. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Gary Jarrett, Thomas (Nancy) Winne and Skip (Shelley) Winne, and sisters-in-law Susan (Jay) Powers and Sherry Brown.
Barry was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, his sister Barb Jarrett, and brother-in-law Randy Brown.
Memorials may be given to the Barrett “Barry” Blair Memorial Fund or Hospice of Dubuque. To honor Barry, please feel free to wear your favorite flannel shirt to his celebration.
A special thank you to the SNICU nurses at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, especially Jill and Rob.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
