DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Marvin J. Funke, age 84, of Dyersville, IA, passed away on June 10, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospital. Visitation for Marvin will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, and from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, IA.
Mass of Christian burial for Marvin will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Dyersville, IA, with Father Tyler Raymond presiding. Burial will be held in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Dyersville, IA.
Marvin Joseph Funke was born on November 15th, 1937, the youngest of ten children to Lawrence and Emma (Krogman) Funke in Worthington, IA. After attending a country school during his younger years, Marvin graduated from St. Paul High School in 1956. He served in the United States Army Reserves for six years, attaining the rank of E-5 Specialist. On May 14, 1960, Marvin was united in marriage to Rose Lee Sherlock in St Paul Catholic Church in Worthington, IA. Marvin worked in construction as a skilled carpenter for over 40 years and belonged to the Carpenters Local 678 Union. He enjoyed watching sporting events, working on his vegetable garden, playing cards, and spending time with his family. Marvin was a faithful member of the St. Francis Xavier Parish.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Rose Lee of Dyersville, IA; his children, Mark (Mary) Funke of Waterloo, WI; Cherie Funke of Dyersville, IA; Diane (Ken) Schumacher of Iowa City, IA; Mike (Pam) Funke of North Liberty, IA; Jeff (Michelle) Funke of Omaha, NE, Michele (Scott) Larson of Coralville, IA; and Lisa (Tim) Adamek of La Vista, NE; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Funke of Dubuque, IA, Kay Funke of Monticello, IA and Elaine Konzen of Dyersville, IA.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Gilbert (Mary) Funke; Deloras (Clarence) Sabers; Irma (Ray) Hess; Lucille (Joe) Kelchen; LeVern (Irene) Funke; Grace (Gilbert) Link; Norma (Lawrence) Link; Donald Funke; and Eldon Funke; father-in-law and mother-in law, Walter and Marguerite Sherlock; brother-in-law, Fred Konzen; and daughter-in-law, Gail Funke.
