Evelyn Blosch-Poulsen, 90, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Longhouse Adult Living Center in Spencer, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7th, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Rev. Dianne Grace will officiate. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home. Lunch will be served at 12 p.m. for family and friends at the Moracco. Interment will be at 3 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, St. Donatus, IA.
Evelyn was born on August 12th, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa. She was the daughter of Conrad W. and Mary M. (Timmerman) Blosch. She married Harvey Schroeder in 1948 and was divorced in 1957. After her divorce, she worked at the Clinton Engines plant in Maquoketa, IA. and later worked for the John Deere plant as a pastry chef for many years. She and her second husband, Curt Poulsen, moved to Fostoria, IA. where they owned and operated a locker plant and grocery store. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children, Roger (Lois) Schroeder, of Mechanicsville, VA, Kenneth (Dee) Schroeder, of Spencer, IA, Jim Meyer, her longtime companion, of Spencer, IA; her brothers, Carmen (Anna Mae) Blosch, of Cuba City, WI, and Carvel Blosch, of Dubuque, IA; and 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two infant sons, LaVerne and Verle Schroeder; and sisters, Dorothy Bradley and Della Hoerner.
Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.
