EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Brenda L. (Shireman) Stumpf, 65, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community in Galena, following a very short battle with Cancer.
Visitation for family and friends is from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22nd at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where a time of sharing will be at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Brenda was born on July 28, 1956, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Harlan J. and Mary (Smith) Shireman. She was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, the class of 1974. She was united in marriage to Bill Stumpf on September 24, 1976.
She graduated from NICC School of Nursing at Peosta. Brenda formerly worked at St. Dominic Villa, Mount Carmel, Dubuque Nursing & Rehab and lastly at Ennoble Manor Care Center. Her life was devoted to serving others.
Brenda loved reading, spoiling her grandchildren and time spent with her pets.
Surviving are three children, Kristen (fiancé Justin Schemmel) Stumpf of East Dubuque, Kara (Dan) Huss and Kyle Stumpf both of Dubuque; Seven grandchildren, Adeline, Liam, Asher, Miles, Arden, Ambrose and Aurora; her mother, Mary Shireman of East Dubuque; siblings, Barry Shireman, Doug Shireman, Mike (Amy) Shireman, Diane (Steve) Draper, Laura Schauer, nieces and nephews, and her former husband, Bill Stumpf.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harlan, and two sisters-in-law, Candy and Brenda Shireman.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Chris, the nurses and staff at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center and the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community for your loving care of our mother, grandmother, daughter and sister.
