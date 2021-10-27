GALENA, Ill. — Wanda Lee Gelinas, of Galena, IL passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at home surrounded by her family and friends, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Keeping with her wishes, there will be no public services. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.
She was born November 12, 1946, in Dubuque, IA the daughter of Richard D. and Marcella J. (Roth) Clark. Wanda graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1964. She was united in marriage to John Gelinas on April 18, 1983. She was in the restaurant business for over 60 years and worked in businesses in Rockford, IL, and Galena. Wanda owned and operated her own restaurant “Clarks Again” for several years in downtown Galena. She was an avid reader, finishing a couple of books a week! Her greatest love was traveling, and she enjoyed many trips with John, numerous friends, and other family members. Her favorite trip took her to London, Paris, and Rome with her friend Mary and brother Jerry. Wanda will be greatly missed by her family and friends who love her.
She is survived by her husband, John, daughter, Michelle, and eight stepchildren all of whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Brian, and a brother, Jerry.
A special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque and her husband John for the exceptional care given to her.