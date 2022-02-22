EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Robert A. “Bob” Burgmeier, 89, of East Dubuque, died on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in East Dubuque, where a Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.

Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, is assisting the family.

