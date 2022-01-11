CUBA CITY, Wis. — Merrell P. Casper, 71, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away January 8, 2022 at ManorCare Health Services in Dubuque. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, in Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be live streamed through the funeral home’s Facebook page. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery following the service. A public visitation for family and friends will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday at Casey-McNett Funeral Home in Cuba City with a parish wake service at 2:45 p.m. A second public visitation will take place from 9-10:15 a.m. before the service at the church.
Merrell was born February 28, 1950, to Joseph and Viola (Rousch) Casper. He married Lois Steines on April 30, 1977 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, IA.
Merrell graduated from Cuba City High School in 1968. He farmed for several years before becoming a truck driver until retirement. Merrell loved watching old-time western movies and the occasional trip to the casino. He was faithful to St. Rose Church and an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus #765 of Cuba City.
Merrell is survived by his wife, Lois; his sisters, Karen (John) Horst, West Bend, WI, Lynn Bell, Platteville, WI; his brothers, Phillip (Julie) Casper, Cuba City, WI, Dennis Casper, Hazel Green, WI, and Dave (Janet) Casper, Freeport, IL; Lois’ brothers and sisters; and his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Viola; his brothers, Paul and Jerome Casper; Lois’ parents, Odilo and Ardis Steines; a brother-in-law, Gary Bell; and nephew, Jason Bell.
A Merrell P. Casper Memorial Fund has been established and donations may be mailed to the funeral home.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of MercyOne Oncology and ManorCare Health Services.