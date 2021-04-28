HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Sister Bernadette Ries, O.P., died April 20, 2021, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wis.
She was born Teresa Louise, Aug. 2,1938, to Alfred and Mary (DeBoo) Ries in Conrad, MT.
Bernadette is survived by three sisters, Marian, Emma and Veronica; and one brother, John; nieces, nephews and her Dominican Family.
Bernadette was a Spokane Dominican from 1957-1995. She spent those years in health care ministries and administration in hospitals and also with the Sisters in Spokane, Washington. In 1995, the Dominican Sisters of Spokane merged with the Sinsinawa Dominicans. Bernadette then served as a chaplain, counselor and prioress in Illinois, Minnesota and Washington.
Services will be held at Sinsinawa, April 28-29. Burial will be in Spokane, Washington.
Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
A courageous leader. Go with God. Thank you.