MORTON, Ill. — Robert “Bob” H. Behrens, 71, of Morton, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, following a courageous battle with lung cancer. He passed away at Bro-Menn Hospital in Bloomington/Normal, Ill., with family surrounding him.
Celebration of his life will be held at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport, Ill., on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. (noon) until 2 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Burial will be at City Cemetery, in Freeport, following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.burketubbs.com.
Bob was born on June 4, 1948, in Platteville, WI, the son of Edward and Helen (Masbruch) Behrens. He graduated from Platteville High School in 1966. He married Nancy Martens on December 16, 1967, at Peace Lutheran Church in Platteville. He served admirably in the U.S. Army from 1967-1969 with service in Korea. Bob worked in retail sales and management from 1969 until 1980 living in Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Kentucky. He and Nancy decided in 1980 to move back “home” to Platteville with their three boys. Bob then began a successful career with Woodward Communications taking management positions in Platteville, Freeport, and eventually East Peoria, IL, until his retirement in 2010.
His legacy is one of being a tremendous family man as he adored his wife, children and grandchildren. He always enjoyed time with family, no matter the occasion, as that was most important to him. Heartbroken after the passing of Nancy in 1999, he emphasized family time with his sons and grandchildren even more. His leadership in youth baseball and basketball programs in Platteville and Freeport helped impact the lives of thousands of young athletes. He was more generous to family and communities than people will ever know. Bob was also a passionate fan of Wisconsin sports and his Green Bay Packers.
Bob is survived by three sons, Rob (Mercy) Behrens, of Bloomington, IL, and their daughters Julia and Jessica; Eric “Rick” Behrens, of Peru, IL, and his son Zane; Kevin (Lori) Behrens and their children Braden and Ella. Bob is also survived by three sisters, Pat Behrens, of Hazel Green, WI, Donna (Don) Reilly, of Hazel Green, Helene Ruege, of Green Bay; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Nancy; his parents, Edward and Helen; brothers, Gerald and Eugene (Delores); and sisters, Beta (John) Burkle and Dorelle (Raymond) Steele; his mother and father-in-law, Helen and Donald Martens; and his grandchildren, Zachary, Chase, Claire and Owen Behrens.
The family would like to send special thanks to the staff at Heritage Nursing Home in Normal, IL, for the care and compassion they provided over the past three months and to the hospice team at Bro-Menn Hospital in Bloomington/Normal, IL.