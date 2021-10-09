Alfred Caley, Beetown, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Clair Denlinger, Sherrill, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Key West Church.
Reva Doty, Hanover, Ill. — Graveside service: 10 a.m. today, Savanna Township Cemetery. Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, Manny’s Pizza, Savanna.
David P. Dunne, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church.
David J. Grant, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Robert M. Heiderscheit, Dyersville, Iowa — 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. today, St. Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Mildred C. Holland, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill. Funeral service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
James W. Nicholas, Belmont, Wis. — Memorial service and celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, Belmont Convention Center.
Geraldine Norton, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, Law Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at the funeral home.
Gerald F. Pickel, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Church. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Janaan P. Redmond, Dubuque — Mass of Christian Burial: 9:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Mildred E. Russell, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Jolene Stienstra, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 2 p.m. today, Kevin Stienstra’s shop, 1210 S. Percival St., Hazel Green.
Irene M. Timmerman, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: Noon, Tuesday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville.
Wayne C. Turner, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the funeral home.
Jean M. Weber, Cascade, Iowa — 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.