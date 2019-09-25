PEOSTA, Iowa — Lennie J. “Joe” Churchill Sr., 71, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away on September 23, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Visitation will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where services will follow at 6 p.m.
Joe was born on November 18, 1947, in Wheatland, Wyo. He was the son of Floyd Logan Churchill Sr. and Elda Mae Dohse. He married Mary Jo Bellings on March 20, 1967.
Joe worked for John Deere in Dubuque until retirement in 2001, and was a member of the NRA.
He enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. He loved to hunt and fish, and in the ‘70s and ‘80s, he raced stock cars. But Joe mostly enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; sons, Lennie (Angela) Churchill and Michael Churchill; grandchildren, Andrew, Lexi, Emery, Miles and Graham; one great-grandchild, Brynlee; and siblings, Floyd, Calvin, Linda and Sherry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Joyce and Connie.
The family would like to thank Centralia/Peosta Fire and EMS, along with the staff at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for all their care, kindness and compassion.