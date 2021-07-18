Gary Blum, 73, of Dubuque, died Nov. 18, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home assisted the family.
