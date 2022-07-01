SCALES MOUND, Ill. — John Robert Distler, 72, of Scales Mound, IL, passed away at home on Monday, June 27, 2022.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Miller-Steinke Funeral Home in Scales Mound, where funeral services will be held at 12:00 (Noon) on Tuesday, with Rev. Libby Rutherford officiating. Burial will be in the Scales Mound Twp. Cemetery.
John was born on January 15, 1950, in Hazel Green, WI, the son of John S. and Delores M. (Wullweber) Distler.
Johnny enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially enjoyed teasing his great-nephews and great-nieces. He loved farming with his brother, Ron.
Surviving is his brother Ronald (Liz Randall) Distler of Scales Mound; two nephews, Nicholas (Kelsie Koester) Distler and Nathan (Danielle) Distler all of Scales Mound, a niece Melissa (Chris) Wachter of Elizabeth, IL; a step-niece, Bethany Randall of Platteville, WI, and a step-nephew, Jacob (Tamara) Randall of Vancouver, WA; his great-nephews, Derrick, Levi and Austin Distler, Ian Wachter and Weston Koester; his great nieces, Ella and Rori Distler, Anna Wachter, Lilli Valentino, Kinzley Koester and Lyla Randall.
John was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Donna Mae (Distler) West and her husband, Everett “Sonny” West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.