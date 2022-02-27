EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Shelia D. Orcutt, 70, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where a Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. Rev. Dianne Grace will officiate. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Shelia was born to Edward and Pauline (Bryant) Williams, raised in Anniston, Alabama, and was the third youngest child out of nine. She was passionate and very protective of her family, and had so many friends. her personality was like no other, and she loved to entertain. Shelia was definitely a talker. She spent many years as a dance instructor, and enjoyed music. During her lifetime, she owned her own flooring gallery, and spent many years in management. In 1976, Shelia married the love of her life. Together they raised their three children. Nothing meant more to her than her family. Eventually, she became a Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She wasn’t your typical Mother or Grandmother by any means. One of her favorite things to do was camping. She and Timothy took several trips camping. One of the family camping spots was Backbone State Park. She also loved going to Alabama to see her family. Most of all, Shelia lived for time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed astrology and studying crystals. She loved dragonflies. Shelia was a Denver Broncos fan, and of course a Crimson Tide fan. Shelia loved watching her husband play ball, and they participated in Dragon Boat races for many years. She always enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in recitals, sports , and other events. She was a very proud Wife, Mother, and Nana. Shelia was always loving and caring. She touched so many people’s hearts, and was never judgmental. Shelia was always easy to talk to, and would always be there to listen. She had a way of always putting everyone and everything before herself.
Shelia is survived by her husband of 45 years, Timothy Orcutt of East Dubuque; her daughter Melanie (Sederick) Orcutt-Green of Louisiana, and their children: Cody, Megan, Nathan, and Dionell; her son Christopher (Keriann Kane) Orcutt of Dubuque, and their children: Elizabeth, Ethan, and Liam (mother Angie Orcutt); her son Justin (Ashley) Orcutt of Colorado, and their children: Avelon, Jubilee, and Osiris; six great grandchildren; her siblings, Gwen (Richard) Bennett, Herschal (Martha) Williams, Peggy (Jimmy) Ledbetter, Brenda (Rick) Parris, Donnie (Frankie) Williams, and Debbie Williams; her sister-in-law, Bonnie Clark; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law, Donald and Dorothy Orcutt; her brother, James (Peggy) Williams; her sister, Sue (Billy Ray) Paris; and five nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Shelia Orcutt Memorial Fund.