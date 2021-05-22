NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa — Mary Katherine Ludovissy, 80, of North Buena Vista, died on May 20, 2021.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
Kramer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
