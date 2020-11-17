SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Marie Virginia Walters, OP, died Nov. 13, 2020, at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green. Private services will be held at Sinsinawa. Sister Marie Virginia saw her primary ministry as serving God and people. She did this through teaching in Minneapolis; Columbia, S.C.; and Whitefish Bay, Wis., until she served in the bookshop at the Dominican Education Center, Sinsinawa. Sister Marie Virginia studied to become a pharmacist and returned to the Dominican Motherhouse, where she dedicated herself to meticulously and lovingly serving as pharmacist for 20 years and as consultant pharmacist for 13 years. She joined the St. Dominic Villa community in 2017. Born as Rosa Lee on Dec. 4, 1934, in Mount Vernon, N.Y., to Frederick and Virginia (Cross) Walters, she is survived by nieces, nephews and her Dominican Sisters. Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.