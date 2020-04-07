EPWORTH, Iowa — Joel M. Hoerner, 51, of Marietta, Ga., formerly of Epworth, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at home.
Joel was born November 16, 1968, in Dubuque, son of Gail and Janice (King) Hoerner. Joel graduated from Western Dubuque High School in 1987 and then from The University of Iowa. After earning his degree, Joel moved to Atlanta to pursue his career in sales and distribution where he worked for large world-wide companies.
Joel is survived by his parents, Janice Hoerner and Gail (Alice) Hoerner; brothers, Greg Hoerner and Jason (Amy) Hoerner; step-brothers, Brian Connor and Eric Connor; and several nieces and nephews.
Joel was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eldon and Della Hoerner, George and Dorothy King; and several uncles and an aunt.
No services are scheduled at this time. A celebration of life service may be scheduled at a future date.