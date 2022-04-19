Catherine A. Rauch, 83, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, April 22, at Holy Ghost Church, where services will follow. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

Behr Funeral Home, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you