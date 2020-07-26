Sister Marian (Raphael) Einck, OSF, of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at 9:10 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Clare House.
A private Rite of Final Commendation will be held at the Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at Mount St. Francis Chapel at a later date. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
She was born on August 23, 1929, in Ossian, IA, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Miller) Einck.
Sister Marian entered the Sisters of St. Francis on August 25, 1945, and made final profession of vows August 12, 1951. Sister received master’s degrees in mathematics at University of Santa Clara, CA and in theology at Aquinas Institute, St. Louis, MO. She ministered as an educator in Iowa at Dyersville, Ionia, New Hampton, Holy Ghost and Wahlert, Dubuque, and in Oregon at Portland and Milwaukee. Sister also served as Pastoral Associate at St. Edward’s in Waterloo, IA, and at Glencoe, MN. She later served in parish ministry at St. Francis, Dyersville, IA, and directed the ministry for the Divorced/Bereaved in the Archdiocese of Dubuque.
Sister is survived by her nieces, nephews, and Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her infant sisters Marie, Caroline and Rita; her infant brothers Tony, William and Frank; and brothers Emil (Florence) Einck, Rev. Gregory Einck and Richard (June) Einck.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.