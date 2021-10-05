David J. Grant, 50, of Dubuque, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will follow.

Hoffmann-Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, is assisting the family.

