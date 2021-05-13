Steven L. Meyer Telegraph Herald May 13, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ASBURY, Iowa — Steven L. Meyer, 61, of Asbury, died on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 19, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Asbury-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today