CASSVILLE, Wis. — Christopher J. Esser, Jr., age 81, died peacefully surrounded by family at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, WI on November 9, 2022. He was born March 23, 1941, at home in Cassville Township, the son of Christopher H. Esser, Sr. and Frances ‘Fannie’ M. Wiest. Chris graduated from Cassville High School, Class of 1959. He married Mary Ila Bernhardt on October 28, 1967, and they had four daughters. They celebrated 55 years of marriage in October.

Chris enjoyed farming on the family farm for many years. Chris also was employed at Grant County Farm Co. Feed Mill for eight years. He then began a twenty-seven-year career at Wisconsin Power & Light, working primarily as an Auxiliary Equipment and Turbine Operator, retiring on February 1, 1998. Chris and Mary Ila owned and operated Three Ridges Golf Driving Range. Following retirement, Chris held various jobs including a courier driver for Dean Clinics, a night watchman for a seed company, and his volunteer job of lawn mowing at Stonefield Village. He loved his hometown of Cassville, WI and was very involved with many community activities and organizations. This involvement and volunteer work led to his wife nominating and Chris receiving the ‘Charlie Award’, from IBEW 965. Chris was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church; Third degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 4416 (Bloomington, Glen Haven, and Cassville); and Holy Name Society at St. Charles. Family genealogy and local history were a passion for Chris. He was a member of Wisconsin State Historical Society, Grant County Historical Society, Grant County Genealogical Society, Cassville Historical Society (served as Vice-President), Friends of Stonefield and was appointed the head of The History Club at Orchard Manor. Chris also enjoyed becoming an Honorary Member of the Hobo Association with Stonefield, where he was given the name of “Blade” in an official ceremony.

