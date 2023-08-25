Robert “Bob” F. Krayer, died on Tuesday August 22, 2023 at home with family.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ.
The Funeral Service for Robert will be 4:00 pm Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ with Rev. Karen Candee officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Dubuque Memorial Gardens, Dubuque.
Robert was born March 29, 1928, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Frank and Elizabeth (Gottschalk) Krayer and was nurtured into adult hood by a loving aunt and uncle, Edward and Emily (Gottschalk) Schuster. He was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, class of 1947. Bob was united in marriage to Dorothy K. Bottorff on October 3, 1959 at Immanuel Congregational UCC. She preceded him in death on Nov. 20, 2020.
Bob started working at the Adams Company in Dubuque in 1945 as an accounting clerk while still attending high school. Prior to his being drafted in the Korean War (1951-1953), he also worked for Dubuque Stone Products. Bob was assigned to the 32nd AAA Brigade stationed at the Royal Air Force Base in Mildenhall, England.
Upon his return, Bob worked for John Deere Tractor Works (1953-1984) becoming Traffic Manager. After his retirement Bob worked for the East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA) for 29 years as an Information Specialist.
As a member of Immanuel Church, Bob served on several boards. His favorite was Mission Outreach. Additionally, Bob served on the board of Dubuque Area Congregations United (DACU) since its inception in 1974; the annual CROP Hunger Walk and the Downtown Dubuque Area Congregations (DDCO).
Bob cherished his time with his family. And was especially fond of his grand-kitty “Nugget”. His favorite pastimes were flower photography, gardening, and traveling. He and Dorothy especially loved to go for quick get-a-ways to Milwaukee, WI.
Bob was one of the kindest, most loving, forgiving, and accepting individuals this world has ever seen. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His love of life and resilience through adversity were contagious.
Surviving are children, Kimberly K. Schwartz and Krista S. (Chad) Kaminski; grandchildren, Adam and Jared Schwartz and Alexander and Lauren Kaminski; sister-in-law, Sherry (Merle) Schmitt; brother-in-law, Jim (Nancy) Bottorff; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothy, brother Donald and sister Dorothy.
The family wishes to thank Unity Point Hospice, Hoffmann, Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, and last, the many friends and family for all of their thoughts and prayers as we went through Bob’s final days.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Bob’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.