Allen O. “Al” Stock, 72, of Dubuque, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. today at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with a prayer service at 4 p.m. with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Private burial and military honors by American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard will be Monday at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Al was born on August 14, 1948, in Dubuque, the son of Guy and Helen (Morey) Stock. He grew up in Farley and served in the U.S. Army from April of 1968 to May of 1970. He returned to Dubuque and began working at A.Y. McDonald until joining Marty McNamer Construction Systems as a drywall finisher until his retirement in 2011.
He married Marcia Fah on June 5, 1998. He enjoyed working on cars, was a self-proclaimed gearhead and enjoyed racing and working in his backyard garden which was his sanctuary.
While grandkids would visit, spoiling was his game. They all have stories to tell forever of what shenanigans he has pulled.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia; his children, Traci (Michael) Hernandez and Melissa (Tim Kelly) Stock and their mother Donna Stock; and Gregory (Lisa) Selken, Matthew (Dee) Selken, Jessica (Josh Rupprecht) Selken, and Jacqueline Selken; 16 grandchildren, Alexus, Orion, Hayden, Nate, Shelby, Ashley, Ava, Morgan, Mason, Devin, Collin, Breckin, Lily, Gwen, Asante, and Markia; two great-grandchildren, Zariah and Zalaya; his siblings, Jim (Nancy) Stock, Imogene Thill, LuAnn Stock, Lucy Leib and Florence “Rose” (Bill Russell) Merfeld; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Jenni “Baby Doll” and Jon Merkes, and their daughter Emma; Terry Brosius, and his son Wiley and Mark Hayes, along with his Fur-child “Benji.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant children, Darci and Christopher; a great-granddaughter, Avery Selken; and siblings, Barbara, Clifford, Donald, Joyce and Fulton.
In lieu of flowers, an Allen Stock memorial fund has been created.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially his good friend and nurse Melissa, who was a Godsend.