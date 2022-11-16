LEADMINE, Wis. — Debra A. Hill, 68, of Leadmine, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Primitive Methodist Church in Leadmine, Wisconsin, with Pastor Bill Vasey officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends and family may call from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wisconsin.
Debra was born on June 27, 1954, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of John and Betty (Sheffer) Evanoff. Debra graduated from Benton High School. She married Dean W. Hill on June 26, 1980, in Pleasant Valley, Illinois.
Debra had the kindest heart and loved all of God’s creatures. She was always caring for all kinds of injured animals and making a home for them. Her dog, Lacy, was her pride and joy. She loved to walk with Lacy down the lane to visit her sister and Lacy brought much comfort to Debra during her illness. In her youth, Debra enjoyed horseback riding and coon hunting. Debra took pride in having a very welcoming home. She also enjoyed gardening, especially nurturing her flower garden, and watching old black and white Westerns. She made the best turkey and dressing sandwiches which were requested for every family gathering. Debra and Dean enjoyed traveling each year to the cranberry festival. Above all, Debra loved her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Dean Hill, Leadmine; three daughters, Lona (Kenneth) Piber, Oconomowoc, WI, Dana (Justin) Ahlstrom, Shullsburg, WI, and Amanda (Doug) Johll, Lancaster, WI; a sister, Alice (Dennis) Stillmunkes, Leadmine; a brother, John Evanoff, Hazel Green, WI; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Sienna Crest in Mineral Point and Agrace Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, a Debra A. Hill Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
