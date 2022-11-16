LEADMINE, Wis. — Debra A. Hill, 68, of Leadmine, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Primitive Methodist Church in Leadmine, Wisconsin, with Pastor Bill Vasey officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends and family may call from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wisconsin.

Debra was born on June 27, 1954, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of John and Betty (Sheffer) Evanoff. Debra graduated from Benton High School. She married Dean W. Hill on June 26, 1980, in Pleasant Valley, Illinois.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.