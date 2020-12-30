BELLEVUE, Iowa — Richard F. Hueneke, 90, of rural Bellevue, passed away on December 27, 2020, at his home.
Private family visitation and service will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. A live stream of the funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Richard was born on January 29, 1930, the son of Diedrich and Elsa (Reeg) Hueneke. On February 3, 1951, he married E. Elaine Rupp at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Dubuque.
He loved helping his grandchildren with projects and giving them a hard time. He enjoyed woodworking, making crosses and clocks, and he was very proud to make cedar chests for his granddaughters’ weddings.
Richard farmed in the Bellevue and St. Donatus area for many years. He like to talk about the olden days and always had a story to tell.
He is survived by his four children, Linda Hueneke, Brenda Hueneke, Paula Moeller and Keith Hueneke; nine grandchildren, Laurie (Jody) Hueneke Martens, Jennifer (Brett) Shaw, Lisa (Will) Hueneke, Katie (Casey) Steines, Susan (Tim) Devine, Nancy (Aaron) Evarts, Thomas (Rachelle) Moeller, Jill (Jacob) Hantelmann and Lynn Hueneke; along with 15 great-grandchildren; his daughter-in-law, Barbara Hueneke; sister-in-law, Mary Rupp; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Phillip; son-in-law, Leon Moeller; his father and mother-in-law, Frank and Leona Rupp; his sister, Esther (Vernon) Baasch; his in-laws, Evelyn White, Howard Rupp, Dorothy Coates, Merlin Rupp, Dale Rupp and Donna O’Neill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Camp Courageous or Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank the staff at UnityPoint Home Care, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Hospice of Dubuque and Grand River Medical Group, along with Dr. Hillard Salas, for all their wonderful care they gave to Richard.