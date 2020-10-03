DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Kenneth L. Meyer, 76, of Dyersville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his daughter’s home surrounded by his family in Manchester, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services. Masks are preferred and social distancing should be observed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Tony Nketiah will officiate and Deacon Jim Steger will assist.
Ken was born August 28, 1944, in Dyersville, the son of Leo and Loretta (Weber) Meyer. He grew up east of Dyersville on the family farm.
He married Kathryn Billmeyer on May 8, 1965, in Greeley, Iowa. He entered into business with several of his brothers at Home Appliance/Meyer Mechanical where he worked for nearly 50 years. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with and attending his grandchildren’s events. Other hobbies included golfing, hunting, fishing, woodworking and playing cards with his friends and neighbors.
Survivors include four daughters: Kim (Mark) Wingert, of Cedar Rapids, Kristi (Gene) Niemer, of Manchester, Karmen (Randy) Jernigan, of Marion, Katie (Larry) Sadler, of Dyersville; seven grandchildren: Noah and Sophia Niemer, Allyson, Emma and Claire Jernigan, Jacob and Evelyn Sadler; siblings: Betty McLane, Joyce (Ron) Drey, both of Dyersville; in-laws: Harry Steger, of Edgewood, Dorothy Meyer, Sheila Meyer and Pat Meyer, all of Dyersville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kathy in 2018, parents-in-law, Henry and Catherine Billmeyer; siblings: John & Anne Meyer in infancy, Loras Meyer, Dick Meyer, Don (Helen) Meyer, Mary Jane Steger, Jim Meyer, Janice (Ron) Alfred; in-laws: John J. (Marie) Billmeyer and Loma (Irvin) Kerkenbush.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Above and Beyond Hospice, Regional Medical Center and other daily caregivers for their love and compassion over the last seven months.
