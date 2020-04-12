SHERRILL, Iowa — Raphael P. Reinert, 79, of Sherrill, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Our dear dad and grandpa deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Sherrill, with Rev. Father Noah Diehm as the celebrant. Burial will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Ray was born July 23, 1940, in Dubuque, the son of Joseph and Ida Loewen Reinert. On September 1, 1962, he married Glenda M. Orcutt in Guttenberg. Ray and Glenda met at a dance and spent the next 55+ years dancing together before her passing on January 20, 2018.
Ray worked at John Deere Dubuque Works prior to operating the family farm beginning in 1964. He was a dairy and crop farmer, selling O’s Gold Seed Corn for several years. He was named Outstanding Young Farmer from 1972 to 1974. Upon “retirement” in 1997, he began and operated Ray Reinert Trucking until 2017. Ray thoroughly enjoyed being around neighbors, fellow farmers and people in general. He always had a smile and a quick sense of humor. He served on the boards of the Sherrill Fire Department and the Dubuque County Farm Bureau.
Those left to cherish his memory include his four children, Lisa (Steve) Klein, of Dubuque, Chris (Tina) Reinert, of Dubuque, Renae (Dennis) Schueller, of Durango, Juanita (Kevin) Soppe, of Sherrill; eight granddaughters, Shelly (Jarred), Nicole (Justin), Hannah (Cody), Ashley, Rachael, Shannon, Hailey, and Emily; four grandsons, Dan, Kyle (Stephanie), Matt (Julie), and Brett; two great-grandsons, Parker and Henrick; three brothers, Bernard (Lori) Reinert, of St. Louis, Frank (Bev) Reinert, of Dubuque, Peter (Betty) Reinert, of Hazel Green; two sisters; Catherine Orman, of Santa Rosa, CA, Molly (Mike) Murray, of Olney, IL; two sisters-in-law, Delores Reinert, of Dubuque, Karen (Gerald) Kennicker, of Millville, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, John (Margie) Reinert, Mary (Paul) Noesen, Tony (Pauley) Reinert, Sister Paul Clara, Charles Reinert, Lucy (Ken) Donovan, Herman Reinert and Joe (Karel) Reinert.
Thanks dad, for the memories: playing tag in the barn, baseball in the back yard, endless loads of hay to unload and morning barn cleanings. You were always there for us and we will always “love you more.”
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
