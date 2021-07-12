Scott M. Berget, Wiota, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the church.
Roger J. Bergfeld, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: Parish wake at 4 p.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral, and Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the cathedral.
Judith L. Calcari, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Wilma L. Clausen, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Patrick Curoe, San Antonio, Texas — Funeral services: 9:15 a.m. Friday, July 16, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, and Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Army Residence Community Chapel, San Antonio.
John H. Del Degan, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 16, Barrington Lakes Pavilion, 11197 Lakeview Drive.
Kay A. Foster, Waukesha, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15, Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Waukesha. Services: 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, and graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, St. Peter’s Cemetery, East Troy, Wis.
Marjorie M. Kamm, Cabot, Ark. — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home.
James Lewis, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at the funeral home.
Lori J. Lindenberg, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Kristy A. Monahan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 to 11 a.m. today, Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Francis Morehouse, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster.
Burdette Pagenkopf, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster, and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the church. Services: Parish rosary from 3:30 to 4 p.m. today at the church, and funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Terry P. Riechers, Watertown, Wis. — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, The Sports Page, Belmont, Wis.
Wayne J. Roth, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Merrel H. Schnieders, Manchester, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, Masonville, Iowa.
Marna Thimmesch, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Margaret A. Timmerman, Dickeyville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville.
William J. Tyrrell, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, Holy Cross Catholic Church, Stockton, Ill.
Clarence V. Weber, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Services: 10:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Carlos G. Winters, Fennimore, Wis. — 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.