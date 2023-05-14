Michael J. Vandenberg, 71, of Dubuque passed away peacefully on Thursday May 11, 2023 at Ennoble Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center.

Family and friends may gather at the graveside service held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave, Dubuque. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. is handling arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.