Michael J. Vandenberg, 71, of Dubuque passed away peacefully on Thursday May 11, 2023 at Ennoble Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center.
Family and friends may gather at the graveside service held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave, Dubuque. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. is handling arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Mike was born on March 11, 1952 in Dubuque, IA the son of Harry and Geraldine (Cutler) Vandenberg.
Mike was a 1970 graduate from Dubuque Senior High school and worked as a delivery driver for Merchants Delivery Service of Dubuque for many years. He became unable to work due to a car accident and a subsequent stroke. Mike was quite the car enthusiast and spent much of his time in the garage assisting others in restoring their cars. He was very skilled at paint and bodywork and could fix just about anything that had 4 wheels. He wasn’t much of a sports fan but start talking car racing and you could get his attention.
Mike was an active member of Gracepoint Church for entire life. He was a servant and took great pride in helping with the progress of the church, it’s programs and its congregation. He was very active in the bus ministry and the food pantry. One of his all-time favorite accomplishments was the painting of the bus that picked people up for Sunday School with flames that he titled “On Fire for the Lord”. He was a member of the Dubuque Noon Lions Club and was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow Award and was instrumental in the development of the contributions the Lions made to the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
He is survived by his brothers Steven A. (Carla) of Silverton, OR, Ralph E. of Dubuque, his sisters Diana L. (Pete) Conrad of Epworth, IA and Jodi L Harry. of Dubuque along with many nieces and nephews dear to his heart. Mike was an amazing brother and uncle.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Matthew Boland.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Mike’s name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Mayo Clinic Rochester, MN, Finley Hospital and Ennoble Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center for the extraordinary care they gave to Mike over the past few months and in his final days.
