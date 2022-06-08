CASCADE, Iowa — Geraldine F. “Geri” (Casel) Althoff, 85, of Cascade, IA passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in her home in Cascade, Iowa surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 8th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road Dubuque, IA where a wake service will be at 3:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 9th, 2022, at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Cascade, IA with Fr. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque, Iowa.
She was born October 30, 1936, in Maquoketa, Iowa, the daughter of Merlin and Eileen (Carew) Casel. She married the love of her life Charles Althoff on August 24, 1957, at St. Lawrence Church in Otter Creek, Iowa. Geri graduated from St. Ambrose University with her Nursing degree in 1957. She obtained her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from the University of Dubuque in 1977. Geri continued her education at the University of Iowa where in 1987 she obtained her Masters of Arts in Instructional Design with an emphasis in Health Education. She worked as a nurse in Dubuque. She taught at Mercy School of Nursing and Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC). In 1990, she was named Chairwoman of the Health Occupations and Social Science department. After retiring in 1999, she returned to serve as the Acting Dean of Health and Human Services and Interim Head of Nursing for NICC. In 2012, she was honored by the NICC Peosta campus with the Outstanding Retiree Service Award.
Geri enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her five grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Charlie, video calls with her 3 great-grandchildren, and writing two published children’s books. Geri was a kind, considerate, faithful, and generous woman who had a positive impact on everyone around her. She was a role model and the rock for her family. Her legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Geri is survived by her three children: Steve Althoff, Theresa (Dennis) Balk, and Mike (Kathy) Althoff; five grandchildren: Matthew (Morgan) Balk, Courtney (Zach) Stahlin, Rachel Balk, Caitlyn (Nick) Miller, Abigail Balk; three great-grandchildren: Forrest Balk, Charlie Miller, Grayson Miller, twin girls arriving this fall; her brother Paul (Jeanette) Casel; her sister Mary Jane (Kenneth) Bahr; her sisters-in-law Geraldine (Frank) Kintzle, Kathy Graham, Margie Althoff; brothers-in-law Robert Kirsch and Ronald Dzaboff; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Geri is preceded in death by her husband Charles; daughter Julie Ann (1959); her parents Merlin and Eileen Casel; mother-in-law Vivian Althoff; father-in-law Frank Althoff; her sisters-in-law Virginia Dzaboff, Elaine Kirsch, MaryAnn Althoff; her brothers-in-law Edwin Althoff, Clarence Althoff; and nephew Ted Althoff.
Geri’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Matthew Kirkendall and his nurse Kate, Dr. Jennifer Schope, and the Above and Beyond team for their loving, compassionate, and professional care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
