Earl J. Fischer, 92, of Dubuque and formerly of Peosta, died Friday, July 7th at Stone Hill Care Center-Dubuque.

There will be a joint visitation for Earl and his son James “Eb” Fischer from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday July 9th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale, with a joint Wake Service preceding the visitation at 12:45 p.m.

Recommended for you