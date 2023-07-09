Earl J. Fischer, 92, of Dubuque and formerly of Peosta, died Friday, July 7th at Stone Hill Care Center-Dubuque.
There will be a joint visitation for Earl and his son James “Eb” Fischer from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday July 9th, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale, with a joint Wake Service preceding the visitation at 12:45 p.m.
A joint Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 on Monday July 10th, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Melleray, with Monsignor Thomas Toale officiating. Burials will follow in the church cemetery.
Earl was born on the family farm in Bernard Iowa, son of Anthony & Mary (Johnson) Fischer. He married Mary Hartung on November 27, 1956, at St. Joseph Church in Bellevue. Earl worked many years at New Melleray Abbey farming the land and later worked in the kitchen with his wife cooking for the retreaters until they both retired together. Earl was also a member of Holy Family Church New Melleray.
Earl was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. His heart melted for all little kids.
He enjoyed playing euchre, listening to polka music, watching western shows, playing ball with his family, working in the garden, taking his kids fishing on his brother’s farm, taking the family to Murphy’s Park for a picnic on Sunday’s and also enjoyed trips to the Casino. Earl was a special person and everyone who knew him loved him. He will be sadly missed by all.
He is survived by six children Gary Fischer of Cascade, Roger Fischer of Bernard, Cindy (Steve) Peiffer of Cascade, Sheila Fischer of Dubuque, Brenda (Craig) Barth of Sherrill and Lisa (Mark) Droeszler of Bernard, as well as seven grandchildren Kayla (Mark) Freed, Amy (John) Schroeder, Stephanie (fiance Scott Nilles) Peiffer, Jacob (fiancé Natalie Pins) Droeszler, Robby (fiancé Makayla Hauser) Droeszler, Jared (fiancé)Taylor Grell) Barth and Cody (special friend Jayde Houser) Barth. Two great grandsons Tanner & Eli Freed and one great granddaughter Madison Schroeder and several nieces and nephews. One sister Dorothy Ruden, sisters-in-law Rita Fischer, Doris Fischer, Bernadine Hartung, brothers-in-law Richard Strohmeyer and Charles Kirk.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary (Hartung) Fischer December 18, 2020, his parents Anthony & Mary (Johnson) Fischer, one son James “Eb” Fischer July 1, 2023, five brothers Donald, Bill, John, Albert & Paul, three sisters Marie Kass, Rosemary Strohmeyer & Bernadine Kronaizl, brothers & sisters-in-law Alfred Kass, Eldon Ruden, Tom Kronaizl, Delphine Fischer, Anna Mae Fischer, Victoria Fischer, Lawrence & Rita Hartung, Loras Hartung, Joseph Hartung, Leroy & Kathleen Kilburg, Alfred & Bernice Snyder and Madonna Kirk.
The family would like to thank River Bend Retirement Community, Stone Hill Care Center, Hospice of Dubuque and Sherry Kelchen ARNP.