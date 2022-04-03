HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Robert C. “Bob” Lehnhardt, Jr., age 57, of Hazel Green, WI, left us all too soon on March 26, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital while surrounded by his loving family and girlfriend.
To honor Bob’s life, there will be a party held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 11:00 — 3:00 p.m., in the Dubuque County Fairgrounds Ballroom, 14569 Old Highway Road in Dubuque
Bob was born on March 20, 1965, in Dubuque, IA, a son to Robert C. and Carol S. (Willcox) Lehnhardt, Sr. Bob was on the go since the day he was born, with his inquisitive mind and energetic soul driving him through life. Bob always enjoyed a family get together. He enjoyed a competitive game of golf. He loved racing on his motorcycles, riding with his brother and his family. He enjoyed kayaking and going on Harley rides with his girlfriend. Bob loved cheering on the Steelers and taking road trips to their games with his children. He loved a good game of pool with anyone that would take him on.
To know Bob was to love him. His witty humor and his second language of sarcasm. He worked as hard as he played. He spent his last years at Anderson Window and Door. He was always very handy and could tackle any project without hesitation. When anyone needed something fixed or help with a project, Bob was the first person to call. Bob would take in any animal as he was a true animal lover. His spontaneous nature was what he was known for even if he showed up at the last minute.
He enjoyed building rockets with his dad and racing RC cars. Bob loved to cook his father’s recipes. He loved playing cribbage and going fishing with his Gram and to bingo with Jeanne-o.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Bob include his two children, Shannon Lehnhardt, Dubuque, IA, and Robert Lehnhardt III, Colorado Springs, CO; his granddaughter, AudRihanna Thomas, Dubuque, IA; his mother, Carol Lehnhardt, Dubuque, IA; his brother, Steve Lehnhardt, Dubuque, IA; his girlfriend, Jodi Glasgow, Hazel Green, WI; the mother of his children, Tammy Quade, Dubuque, IA; along with countless extended family, friends, and co-workers.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lehnhardt, Sr.; and his niece, Brittany Gaylord.
Bob’s family would like to thank everyone at the University of Iowa for all of their professional and compassionate care.