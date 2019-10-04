Barbara Ann Johnson, 68, of Dubuque, passed away on October 1, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, surrounded by loved ones.
Visitation will be from 1 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 4 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Trinity Church, with Rev. Mark Kwenin officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:30 a.m. on Monday until time of Mass at the church. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Barb was born on December 3, 1950, in Dubuque, the daughter of Aloysius and Eleanor (Chase) Pfiffner, along with her stepmother Dolores Pfiffner. She attended Nativity Grade School, graduated from Wahlert High School in 1969, and from Indian Hills Community College.
She met the love of her life, Stephen Johnson, at a New Year’s Eve party. They were married February 4, 1978, at the Church of the Nativity.
Barb worked as a cashier for the A & P and then for the Post Office. When becoming a mother, she left the Post Office to raise her beautiful daughters. She later worked for Target and Nordstrom.
She enjoyed being able to take an early retirement and being able to care for her grandchildren. She loved road trips to Tama, Iowa, for bingo at the Meskwaki Casino, and enjoyed playing euchre at Holy Ghost.
Spending time with family was important to Barb, along with carrying on holiday traditions that her parents passed on to her. Biologically, Barb may have only had two daughters, but all of their friends were considered a son or daughter to Barb.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen; two daughters, Jennifer Johnson and Patricia Bender (significant other, Alex Swart); grandchildren, Izzy, Orion, Chloe, Ethan and Eli; her fur grand-puppy, Belle; siblings, Ted (Pam) Pfiffner, Sharon Pfiffner, Cathy Haislet and Terry (Terri) Pfiffner; her brother-in-law, Richard (Lynne) Johnson; and sister-in-law, Mary (Chuck) Steinbrook; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her stepmother.
The family would like to thank the staff of Tri-State Dialysis, Dr. Ringold, and the emergency room staff at MercyOne, especially Paige, for all their care, kindness and compassion.