Rev. John “Jack” Nesler Porter, 86, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Luther Manor.
Graveside memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave., Dubuque. Attendees may gather in vehicles at the cemetery chapel at 10:20 a.m. for the procession to the grave. Rev. Loren Shellabarger will officiate. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard. For those unable to attend, services will be live-streamed on both the Westminster Presbyterian Church Facebook page and the church’s website at www.wpcdbq.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.