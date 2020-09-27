Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Dale M. Anderson, Postville, Iowa — Graveside service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, Postville Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the cemetery.
Brandy D. Bark, Arthur, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, Wis.
John H. Del Degan, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 5 p.m. today, Barrington Lakes Pavilion, 11342 Lakeview Drive.
Joseph J. Gudenkauf, New Vienna, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa.
John C. Jaeger, Manchester, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Barbara R. Sands, Farley, Iowa — Services: 3 p.m. today, Grasse Funeral Home, Pardeeville, Wis. Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Saengsuree Weber, Forsyth, Mont. — Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.