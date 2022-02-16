BAGLEY, Wis. — Timmy J. Duncan, 61, of Bagley, died on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Cassville, where services will follow. Burial will take place in Cassville Cemetery.

