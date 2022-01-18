Aurora V. Coffman, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 4 p.m. today, Casey McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Ida E. Heins, Luana, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona.
Robert J. Konichek, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Patricia C. Kramer, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West.
Kerri J. Liddle, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road; and 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Grand View United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
P. Joy Lippstock, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Key West Church.
R. Bruce McInerney, Niles, Ohio — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Asher E. Schroeder, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Mark A. Wallenhorst, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, and 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 21, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: Noon Friday at the funeral home.