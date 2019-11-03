Gary D. Steinhoff, 75, of Cuba City, Wis., died Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City after courageously fighting a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City with Pastor Hee-Kwon Jung officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City. Friends may also call from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church before the services.
Gary was born on December 7, 1943, in Cuba City, Wis., the son of Guerdon and Fern (Edwards) Steinhoff. He graduated from Cuba City High School in 1962. Gary married his high school sweetheart, Janice Koester, on June 6, 1964. She preceded him in death on January 20, 2018.
Gary lived in Cuba City his entire life. He owned and operated the Mobil Gas Station, worked for Loeffelholz Plumbing and Heating, and was Director of Public Works for the City of Cuba City until his retirement. After retirement, Gary enjoyed working for Wiederholt Enterprises. Gary was very proud of being a volunteer member of the Cuba City Fire Department for 47 years.
Gary lived life to the fullest and always enjoyed “being on the go.” He was rarely home! Gary enjoyed traveling, boating, car shows, and going to the races. He looked forward to going out to eat with his friends any night of the week. He especially enjoyed his ice cream! Gary also enjoyed making many beautiful pieces of oak furniture for his family and friends. Gary was very proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Gary was always at every family and community event that was going on. He never missed a thing! Some of Gary’s many travels through the years took him to Alaska, Hawaii, Florida, New York, Washington D.C., Germany, France, etc. Gary had a special way of striking up a conversation with any person he met along the way. He always carried a piece of candy in his pocket and a joke to share with anyone that he met.
Survivors include his daughters, Debbie Tullis, Noblesville, IN, and Dawn (John) Gile, Platteville; three granddaughters, Tianna Gile, Jocelyn Gile and Paige Tullis; a special friend, Cris Winkler, Cuba City; three sisters-in-law, Marian Koester, Elizabeth, IL, Eunice (John) Vondra, Warren, IL, and Connie (Jerry) Roberts, Scales Mound, IL; and a brother-in-law, Dennis Koester, Elroy, IL.
Gary was also preceded in death by his parents; four siblings and their spouses, Beauf and Beulah Steinhoff, Cliff and Dorothy Steinhoff, Priscilla and Bill Edge, and Ron and Ann Steinhoff; a brother-in-law, Jim Koester; a niece, Natalie Vondra; and a nephew, Tim Koester.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at UW Carbone Cancer Clinic, Epione Pavilion, and Grant County Hospice for their loving care of Gary.
A Gary D. Steinhoff Memorial Fund has been established.
