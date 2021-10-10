EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Janice J. Freese, 78, of East Dubuque, IL, formerly of Bellevue and Dubuque, IA, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Bell Tower Retirement Community.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, with Fr. Steven Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation is after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Facemasks are required per State and CDC guidelines.
Janice was born on March 15, 1943 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Clyde & Alice (Hultgron) Clough. She graduated from Senior High School.
Janice met her husband Al (Sonny), the love of her life at Nu-Way Cleaners in the 1960’s where she worked and eventually married on August 7, 1963. They continued to work side by side up to when they took ownership of the dry cleaners in 1976 until they closed the business on November 1, 2015. Her talents as a seamstress and her attention to detail pressing clothes to perfectness stood out among their many loyal customers for over 55 years.
Her family will always remember her love of anything that had Betty Boop on it. From PJ’s, blankets, steering wheel cover, dolls, key chain, etc. If Betty Boop was on it she had it! Also make sure you do not lay a LTD catalog around because she would be sure to order at least a 3 minimum purchase. Add a “special” and it would become 5!
Another thing that she enjoyed was spending time with her sister Sharon on the weekends. You may catch them at the Casino at their favorite Red, White & Blue slot machine where they once hit the jackpot. Later years the slots were replaced by playing Bingo.
Her easy going and caring disposition will be sadly missed by her children and grandchildren whom she always did anything for.
Survivors include three children, Jim Freese and Julie (Craig) Weiner both of Dubuque and Bob (Patty) Freese of Marion, IA; 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Duane (Donna) Clough of Dubuque and LaVonne (Bonnie) Thurston of Capitola, California; plus nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Alice, her husband Allen V. (Sonny), a son Donald, and her sister and brother-in law Sharon and Dave Jaeger.
The family would like to thank the Bell Tower Retirement Community staff and Hospice of Dubuque for their love and care.