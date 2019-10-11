LANCASTER, Wis. — Frances E. “Franny” Bausch, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Lancaster Care Center, Lancaster.
She was born on October 19, 1926, in Lancaster, the daughter of George and Marguerite (Mahr) Dall. Frances married Lyle D. Bausch in 1948 at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster. Together, Fran and Lyle raised their nine children and remained in Lancaster most of their lives. Franny attended St. Clement Catholic Grade School, Lancaster High School, and after high school, went on to Loyola University and Saint Elizabeth Hospital Unit in Chicago where she received her degree as a registered nurse. Franny used her nursing skills for many years at Lancaster Memorial Hospital and at Orchard Manor Nursing Home. She also attended Alverno College in Milwaukee for vocal music. Franny was a soloist for weddings, the church choir and other functions until 1954. She also served as a den mother for Cub Scouts and was there for her sons as a den mother and scout leader. Franny loved to play the organ as often as she could and would play at the Lancaster Meal Site. She enjoyed knitting in her spare time and made beautiful afghans. Franny was a member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II, Life member of the VFW and American Legion Auxiliary, Women’s Health Initiative of Wisconsin, and St. Clement Altar Society.
Survivors include her children, Steve Bausch, Margaret “Peggy” Slaght, James (Barb Devine) Bausch, Julie Audetat, Tony Bausch, Peter Bausch and Kathryn (Robert) Manning; a sister, Patricia Janssen; brother-in-law, Harold “Barney” (Dorothy) Bausch; 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, George and Marguerite, Franny was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle; sons, Michael and William “Bill”; daughter-in-law, Barbara Bausch; son-in-law, Ronald Slaght; grandson, Tyler Bausch; a sister, Mary (Lloyd) Gregoire; a brother, Msgr. Norbert Dall; her mother and father-in-law, Frank and Hazel Bausch; in-laws: Bernard “Berny” (Mimi) Bausch; Raymond Janssen; Fern (Ralph) Wiest; Shirley (Norbert) Pink.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster, with Father William Vernon officiating. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may call on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Clement Catholic School in memory of Franny Bausch. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is entrusted with her care.
Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.